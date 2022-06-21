Authorities ID Freeborn County man killed in semi vs. truck crash

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened Monday morning in Freeborn County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 just after 8 am. The semi crossed the median and hit a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck near exit 2.
The crash killed Hunter Lee Robertson, 22, of Glenville.
The State Patrol says the semi was driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin, and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, Glenville Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted with this accident.