Austin woman arrested for ramming cop car, spitting in face of detention deputy

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin woman was arrested Friday for ramming her vehicle into a police car before spitting in the face of a correctional officer.
Marni Rhyna, 52,is facing charges of assault on a correctional employee (a felony), obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident at 200 25th St. SW.
Police said Ryhna was pounding on apartment doors in the complex before she was located in her vehicle. After several minutes of not complying, she put the vehicle into reverse and struck a cop car.
She was eventually taken into custody and taken to jail. There, she allegedly spit in the face of a detention deputy.