Austin Public Schools' lockdown lifted after threat

UPDATE: Austin Public Schools have returned to normal after being placed in lockdown from 11:20 am to 12:33 pm due to a threat.
"Thank you for your patience while we worked with first responders to respond to the situation," says Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. "The safety and security of your child is our top priority."
To read a full statement from Dr. Page on the situation, click here.
The Austin Police Department issued the following statement:
"While our agency was aware of same/similar incidents occurring in other jurisdictions, it did not alter our response to this type of call. The Austin Police Department and Mower County Sheriff Office staff quickly deployed to the high school to assist our site School Resource Officer. We were first able to check the specific location we were given to ascertain that no incident was ongoing at the spot, before fanning out and covering the entire school to ensure there were no issues elsewhere. A final detailed sweep was then conducted. We appreciate the school staff's, student's, and public's patience while that was ongoing. Staff and students at the schools did a fantastic job in following their procedures and letting us clear the building. We appreciate the help we received from other agencies as well."
Previous story below
AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Public Schools is currently in lockdown due to a threat.
The school district released the following statement:
" Austin Public Schools is currently in Lockdown due to a threat. The safety and security of your child is our top priority. We are actively responding to the situation and collaborating with emergency responders.
"At this time, we ask that parents stay where they are and remain available to receive updates and instructions as needed."