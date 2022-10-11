Austin Public Library hosts Costume Drive

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Today and Tomorrow... Northwest winds are expected to increase into the afternoon both today and tomorrow with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph, and possibly higher at times. These winds will also be coincident with lower relative humidities resulting in elevated fire weather conditions where fires may develop and spread quickly. Open burning is discouraged and farmers are urged to be cautious during harvest activities. Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.