Austin Public Library hosts Costume Drive

It's the second annual costume drive that's being hosted by Austin Public Library.

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin Public Library is holding their second annual costume drive. You can donate or pick up free brand-new or gently used costumes for all ages and sizes. Even parts of costumes and non-Halloween costumes are accepted and available. The library is putting together the drive to help families who can't afford costumes. Adult Services Librarian Courtney Schmitt said that another goal of the costume drive is to bring the community together.

"I feel it's really important for the library to do. It's another piece where we can connect community. We can show people how to share resources they have and then connect people with other resources in our community, and that's sort of our goal at the library, whether it be a book or an information resource. It could also be something as simple as a costume," Schmitt said.

If you're interested, you can donate or pick up a costume through the end of Halloween.

