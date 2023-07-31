Austin Police: Multiple injuries, 1 arrested after multi-vehicle crash

AUSTIN, Minn. - Multiple people were hospitalized, including one person was who unresponsive, and one person was arrested following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night.
Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. at 2nd Ave. SW. and 4th St. SW. when two vehicles collided.
Witnesses said that some occupants of a silver SUV had fled the scene, and it led to Jeffer Lorenzo, 23, of Austin, being apprehended. He was found lying down next to a house, and he later admitted to driving one of the vehicles.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 16-year-old from Austin, was found unresponsive and was taken by ambulance from the scene.
One passenger in Lorenzo’s car was also taken by ambulance while a third person was later found passed out on a sidewalk, police said.
Lorenzo is being held in the Mower County Jail and is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide - Operate Motor Vehicle in Grossly Negligent Manner.