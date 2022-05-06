Austin Police Department warning community about splatter guns

AUSTIN, Minn.- The Austin Police Department is warning the city about splat, water and squirt guns after a 17-year-old old was caught with one near Austin High School this week, causing concern.
According to Austin Police Captain Todd Clennon, the teenager was playing a game with friends when an officer caught him with a gun looking like he was ready to attack someone.
On Thursday, Austin Public School's superintendent released a statement warning parents that students might be doing this.
In the statement the superintendent says "The activities may include using, splat, water, or squirt guns to target unsuspecting people and classmates, including entering homes. This could have students recklessly driving and breaking traffic rules, trespassing on private property and frightening others."
Clennon wants parents to speak their kids about the dangers and where and when these guns should be used.
"The biggest factor is to use them in the proper environment and that proper environment and it's to use with other people that are willingly engaged in that same type of activity and they make safety equipment, eye goggles, we've all seen them. You can get padded chest protectors and things."
Clennon warns parents should know if their kids have these toy guns. He wants them to understand there can be charges associated with them if they shoot someone who's not a willing participant or creates property damage.
Austin Public School's superintendent also told parents in the district that all threats of violence, even ones meant as a joke, are taken seriously by the school district and will be disciplined.