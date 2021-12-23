Austin Police Department changing 30 minute commute rule for officers

AUSTIN, Minn.- As Austin continues to look for more people to join its police force, the city is getting rid of one requirement for officers.
According to Chief David McKichan, the department is getting rid of the requirement that makes officers live within a 30 minute drive to the city.
"We're hoping this allows us to capture applicants from a much wider standpoint to work in Austin," says Chief McKichan.
The rule was removed as the department still faces staffing shortages. It was originally put in place so police officers could get to their shifts on time.
It was also enacted so off-duty officers could respond to emergencies quicker.
"In normal times I would support having a response time. These are not normal times within our labor market and we have to take some of these steps to again try to move into these other areas ," explains Chief McKichan.
According to the Austin Police website, the department has 34 sworn officers serving a community of around 25,000 people.