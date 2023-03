AUSTIN, Minn. - Police in Austin said Thursday it could not substantiate a report that a firearm was present at Austin High School on Wednesday.

Police said the report originated from within the school and it was not a swatting call.

Two juveniles, 15 and 16, were detained before later being released.

“This report followed an altercation that had occurred in an AHS bathroom. We are not aware of any injuries from that incident,” police said.