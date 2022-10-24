Austin middle school para-educator arrested for disseminating child porn

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A middle school para-educator at Austin Public Schools has been arrested for disseminating child porn charges.
Vincent Askelson, 31, of Austin, was arrested last week and is being held without bond in the Mower Co. Jail.
In a letter to students, Superintendent Dr. Joey Page said the following:
“Austin Public Schools is aware of pending criminal charges regarding Vincent Askelson, a para-educator at Ellis Middle School. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as they conduct their investigation and will continue to do so. There is no information that any Austin Public Schools students were involved; however, if you have any information that could be related to this case, please contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400. Mr. Askelson is on leave from his position.
“While there is little else we can share at this time, please know that the safety and security of our students are our top priority. If you or your child needs extra support, please know that our social workers and school counselors are always available.”