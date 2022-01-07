 Skip to main content
Austin man sentenced for sexual communication with a child

Man accused of soliciting a child for sex in Mower County pleads guilty

Matthew Enright

AUSTIN, Minn. - Sending sexual communications to a child results in probation for a Mower County man.

Matthew John Enright, 24 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine.  He pleaded guilty in September to one count of engaging in electronic communication related to sexual conduct with a child.

Enright was charged in January 2021 after Austin police said Enright was using a social media account on his cell phone to send comments of a sexual nature to a minor female.  Court documents state Enright was on probation at the time for electronic solicitation of a child and was not allowed to have contact with minors or devices that could access the internet.

