Austin man sentenced for sexual communication with a child

AUSTIN, Minn. - Sending sexual communications to a child results in probation for a Mower County man.
Matthew John Enright, 24 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine. He pleaded guilty in September to one count of engaging in electronic communication related to sexual conduct with a child.
Enright was charged in January 2021 after Austin police said Enright was using a social media account on his cell phone to send comments of a sexual nature to a minor female. Court documents state Enright was on probation at the time for electronic solicitation of a child and was not allowed to have contact with minors or devices that could access the internet.