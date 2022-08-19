Austin man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of raping a child is pleading guilty.
Jesse Manabusan, 34 of Austin, has entered a guilty plea to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. His sentencing is scheduled for November 18.
The Austin Police Department says Manabusan sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 14 in February. Court documents state both the victim and the victim’s mother told officers of the sexual assault.
Police say when they went to arrest Manabusan, they found him trying to hang himself in the shower and had to remove the cord from his neck.