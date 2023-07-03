Austin man in custody after 2 people shot over the weekend

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 29-year-old Austin man is in custody after two people were shot early Saturday morning.
Hector Ubaldo Serrano Maldonado is facing a charge of first-degree assault after the shooting in the Plaza Parking Lot in downtown Austin.
Police were called at 12:37 a.m. and a male victim was located with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg. A second victim was also found with a leg wound after he sought treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Austin.
Maldonado was taken into custody around three hours after the initial call in the 200 block of 7th St. NW. Detectives did recover a firearm believed to have been used in the shootings.