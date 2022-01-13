 Skip to main content
Austin man gets decades in prison for murder of teen, stabbing of woman

Austin man pleads guilty to murdering teen, stabbing woman

Jaime Vaca/Mower County Jail.

AUSTIN, Minn. – Murdering a teenager and stabbing the teen’s mother is sending an Austin man to prison. 

Jaime Arquimides Vaca, 28 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to 31 years and nine months behind bars for the death of Julio Rodriguez, 15, and attacking Rodriguez’s mother.  Vaca pleaded guilty in November 2021 to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. 

He was arrested in December 2020.  Austin police say Vaca stabbed the mother and then stabbed Rodriguez as he tried to protect her.  Both victims were flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for surgery.  Rodriguez died while his mother’s life was saved. 

