Austin man found hiding in attic after lengthy standoff, was wanted for armed robbery

AUSTIN, Minn. - After a lengthy standoff, a wanted Austin man was taken into custody after he was found hiding in an attic.
Police responded Tuesday afternoon to the 300 block of 2nd St. SW. and learned that Terrance Book was in the residence. Book was wanted for robbery involving a firearm.
“The Austin Mower Special Incident Response Team (SIRT) was activated due to the risk assessed to Officers/Deputies attempting to serve the arrest warrants. A search warrant was also secured. Multiple attempts were made, and time given, in order to make contact with Book. When those were unsuccessful, members of the SIRT team did enter the home,” police said
Ammunition and two firearms were located in the residence, and one of the guns was reported stolen. Police said the weapon had been modified in order to work with a homemade silencer.
New charges are possible following Tuesday’s incident.