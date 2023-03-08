 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still expected to track through the region
bringing heavy snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday
and Thursday night. Compared to previous forecasts the onset
timing of impactful weather has trended earlier. Locally, the
higher amounts are favored south of Interstate 94 with inch per
hour rates possible late Thursday afternoon into the evening. The
bulk of the accumulations look to wrap up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Austin man found hiding in attic after lengthy standoff, was wanted for armed robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Terrance Book

Terrance Book/Mower Co. Jail

AUSTIN, Minn. - After a lengthy standoff, a wanted Austin man was taken into custody after he was found hiding in an attic.

Police responded Tuesday afternoon to the 300 block of 2nd St. SW. and learned that Terrance Book was in the residence. Book was wanted for robbery involving a firearm. 

The Austin Mower Special Incident Response Team (SIRT) was activated due to the risk assessed to Officers/Deputies attempting to serve the arrest warrants. A search warrant was also secured. Multiple attempts were made, and time given, in order to make contact with Book.  When those were unsuccessful, members of the SIRT team did enter the home,” police said 

Ammunition and two firearms were located in the residence, and one of the guns was reported stolen. Police said the weapon had been modified in order to work with a homemade silencer. 

New charges are possible following Tuesday’s incident.

 

