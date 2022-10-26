Austin man arrested for attacking people with metal pipe

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man was arrested this week for allegedly attacking two people with a metal pipe.
Robert Marshall, 47, is facing three felony charges and is being held in the Mower County Jail.
Authorities said Marshall was in the 400 block of 9th St. NE. on the night of Oct. 21 when he grabbed a large pipe and began swinging it at two victims.
Shortly after, Marshall grabbed a metal trailer jack and held it like he was going to hit the victims.
Marshall was arrested and is facing two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony domestic assault.