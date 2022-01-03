Austin man arrested after drive-by shooting takes a plea deal

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of a break-in, child porn, and drug possession is taking a plea deal.
Ryan Christopher Collins, 32 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Monday to first-degree burglary, third-degree drug possession, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Six counts against him of possession of child pornography have been dismissed.
Austin police say Collins was first arrested on August 20, 2021, after the car he was driving was shot at by Terry Izreal Heggs, 38 of Austin, because Heggs believed Collins had stolen from him. Officers say they found Collins hiding the trunk of a car. Police say they also found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA (molly), two loaded revolvers, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the trunk.
Heggs has pleaded not guilty to drive-by shooting and felon in possession of a firearm. His trial is scheduled to begin on March 28.
Collins was then arrested again in October 2021 for allegedly kicking his way into his girlfriend’s apartment, grabbing her by the neck, and slamming her to the floor. More criminal charges were filed against Collins in November 2021 after Austin police say they found images of child porn on Collins’ cell phones.
No sentencing date for Collins has been set. He continues to be held in the Mower County Jail on $150,000 bond.