Austin man accused of multiple sex crimes involving children

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man is facing two criminal sexual conduct charges in connection to events that allegedly happened over the course of many months.
Rene Morales-Vincente, of Austin, is facing charges of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving victims under the age of 16.
Court documents state Morales-Vincente assaulted the children “many times.” He refused to answer any questions from investigators, documents state.
He's being held in the Mower County Jail and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.