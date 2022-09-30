Austin Hy-Vee honors employee with highest-honor customer service award

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hy-Vee in Austin was the scene of a surprise Friday morning when one of it's employees was named a 2022 Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award Recipient.
This award is the highest honor presented to a Hy-Vee employee.
It recognizes those who go above and beyond every day to help customers and provide them with exemplary service.
Employee Brian Wahlstrom, who was awarded the honor, says he has been working for Hy-Vee since 1999.
“A favorite span of time is growing into this new location. It's good for the town, good for the store, that's been the funnest part, until now, until this - this is kind of the highlight,” he says.
“I think I know most everybody in town, it feels that way, when I go anywhere other than here, here as well, but anywhere I go it's 'hey Brian,' so I think I know the town,” Wahlstrom adds.
Wahlstrom is among 15 recipients who were selected from more than 80,000 Hy-Vee employees.