Austin community members rally following fatal officer-involved shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. - It was an emotional afternoon in Austin as community members rallied following an officer-involved shooting that took the life Kouko Christopher Fiafonou.

The 38-year-old Austin man was fatally shot multiple times by police last week after a more than 24-hour law enforcement response. Thursday's protests saw chants, prayers, and some dangerous encounters with drivers as rallygoers overtook the streets outside the Austin Police Department.

Man shot dead after threatening police during more than 24-hour standoff in Austin A situation that spanned more than 24 hours, including authorities trying many measures to get a man out of a residence, ended Thursday night at a gas station when he was shot and killed after threatening officers.

Organizers of the rally say Fiafonou was not a danger to anyone, and was harassed by officers while in the throes of a mental health crisis. They're demanding APD fire and prosecute the officers involved, turn over all footage of the incident to Fiafonou's family, and compensate them for their losses.

Fiafonou's son, daughter, and fiancé spoke during the rally, expressing their immense grief as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

"He didn't deserve it, he did not deserve it. Do you understand what I'm saying? He was a father. He was a father, a friend, a lover, a neighbor. He didn't bother anybody. I'm a witness. That was my fiancé. That was the father of my daughter," said Dorothy Gales, Fiafonou's fiance.

The rally later continued to the Kwik Trip gas station where Fiafonou was fatally shot.

