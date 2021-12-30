You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated
roadways and walkways with sub-freezing temperatures.

* WHERE...Eastern half to two-thirds of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potentially slick roadways and walkways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you to allow for extra stopping
distance and reaction time.

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact
the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds
and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow
and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the
season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected
across northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
including multiple layers, warm hat, and warm gloves.

Austin community members rally following fatal officer-involved shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Police block off gas station in Austin
By Alex Dederer

AUSTIN, Minn. - It was an emotional afternoon in Austin as community members rallied following an officer-involved shooting that took the life Kouko Christopher Fiafonou.

 
The 38-year-old Austin man was fatally shot multiple times by police last week after a more than 24-hour law enforcement response. Thursday's protests saw chants, prayers, and some dangerous encounters with drivers as rallygoers overtook the streets outside the Austin Police Department.
 
Organizers of the rally say Fiafonou was not a danger to anyone, and was harassed by officers while in the throes of a mental health crisis. They're demanding APD fire and prosecute the officers involved, turn over all footage of the incident to Fiafonou's family, and compensate them for their losses. 
 
Fiafonou's son, daughter, and fiancé spoke during the rally, expressing their immense grief as they mourn the loss of their loved one. 
 
"He didn't deserve it, he did not deserve it. Do you understand what I'm saying? He was a father. He was a father, a friend, a lover, a neighbor. He didn't bother anybody. I'm a witness. That was my fiancé. That was the father of my daughter," said Dorothy Gales, Fiafonou's fiance.
 
The rally later continued to the Kwik Trip gas station where Fiafonou was fatally shot. 
 
This is a developing story, and will be updated in the coming hours.

