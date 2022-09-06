Attempted murder trial starts for man arrested after Albert Lea standoff

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The trial of a man accused of shooting three people and causing an eight-hour standoff is getting underway.
Devin Matthew Weiland, 32 of Albert Lea, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested on November 29, 2020, after Weiland allegedly fired between 70 and 95 shots, wounding a police officer and two other people.
Albert Lea police say Weiland was located in a third floor unit at Shady Oaks apartments and surrendered after he was shot and received a non-life threatening head wound.
Court documents state Weiland’s jury trial began Tuesday and is scheduled to last until September 16.