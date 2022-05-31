Amid reconstruction efforts, some Taopi residents finding it difficult to rebuild

TAOPI, Minn.-More than a month after a tornado ripped through the town of Taopi, some residents are still facing an uphill battle as they try to rebuild what was lost.
Mower County Emergency Manager Amy Lammey tells KIMT the county has spent roughly $82,000 dollars on equipment used for clean up efforts, as well as an additional $12,000 dollars for public works wages.
Lammey said the state of Minnesota will cover 75% of costs spent by the county.
However, another reality is emerging in Taopi amid clean up efforts.
Lammey said Taopi's Mayor Mary Huntley told her some residents are struggling with rebuilding due to financial constraints.
According to the Lammey, some community members' private insurance companies will not pay for reconstruction if a resident has an underinsured plan.
Lammey said the county, nor the state, has a program to financially help struggling residents and that state funds only can be applied to public infrastructure rebuilding.
"When we get our insurance on our homes, we do not go every year and up it by three percent to keep up with the cost of living or construction materials. So, they are finding that the underinsured are having a little bit of trouble rebuilding," Lammey said.
As construction efforts begin to move into the summer months, Lammey said the county will also start taking bids on road repair, due to the stress applied from heavy machinery during clean up efforts.