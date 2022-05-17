Albert Lea triple stabbing suspect facing multiple assault charges

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A man accused of a triple stabbing Monday in Albert Lea is facing multiple assault charges.

Ck Kyle Kasio is being held in the Freeborn County Jail on two charges of first-degree assault-bodily harm and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Albert Lea Police Department says three adult males were stabbed at an apartment complex in the 200 block of E. Main Street. An emergency call came in around 8:43 am and police and Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded. Residents at the scene directed officers to find two men suffering from knife wounds. The men were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea by ambulance. Officers secured and searched the apartment complex.

The Police Department says the investigation led to the discovery of a second crime scene in the 100 block of William Street. W. in Albert Lea and an additional male stabbing victim. That man was also taken to the hospital. Investigators say all three victims are related and the adult male suspected of the stabbings is known to the victims.