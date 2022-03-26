Albert Lea teen honored for saving loved ones during fire: 'I'm very, very proud of her'

Albert Lea, Minn. - A local teen is being honored with a Distinguished Citizen Award from Albert Lea Fire Rescue for helping her loved ones escape a burning home.
It was an early Saturday morning after a sleepover on January 29th when 14-year-old Kalia Ann Calderon-Medrano felt a nudge. Her mother, Rosa, had woken her up to make sure she would watch over her one-year-old sister Kourtney before leaving for work at 6 A.M.
As Kalia struggled to fall back asleep, she heard popping and crackling coming from her bedroom. Then, there was smoke.
"I started sniffing, and I'm like, 'what's that smell.' So I got up, and I went to my room, because that's where all the smoke was coming from, and I'd seen that all of my curtain and like half of my wall was on fire," Kalia said. "I ran into my mom's room, I woke up my friend and I grabbed my sister, and I'm like, 'there's a fire, we've got to go.'"
Baby sister in her arms, Kalia and her friend made their way out of the burning more, calling Rosa and 911 in the bitter January cold.
"She was on the phone with me, and she said 'mom, the house is on fire.' And I said, 'grab water, throw it on there,' and she said, 'Mom, it's a big fire,'" said Rosa Calderon-Medrano. "She was out there with no shoes, athlete shorts, and a sports bra. My one-year-old had a long sleeve shirt on and diaper."
There was little to be salvaged after the fire. The Calderon-Medrano's home, clothing, and family heirlooms, turned to ashes. But as the dust settled, a sense of pride in Kalia's life-saving actions took root - from family members and neighbors, to the team at Albert Lea Fire Rescue that put down the flames.
"She's a very honorable woman, and I don't think it's registered. I think getting this award, or this little certificate, has definitely kind of made her register seeing that it is a big deal." Rosa Calderon-Medran continued, "I keep saying over and over again that even with me being in a situation, I can't honestly say that I would have reacted as quickly as she did. So I'm very, very proud of her."
Kalia shares lessons from school and T.V. shows helped her react in the heat of the moment, but at the time, she was mostly focused on keeping those close to her safe. As far as how Kalia plans to celebrate the big honor, she said, "me and my friend are still friends, and I'm actually going to go over to her house after this."
The Calderon-Medrano family has been living in temporary housing since the fire, but plans to move into a new home within the coming weeks. However, the family is still in need of support. You can find the family's GoFundMe page by following this link.