Albert Lea selects Ronald Wagner as next superintendent

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea has selected a Minneapolis educator as its next superintendent.
Ronald Wagner, Associate Superintendent of the Minneapolis Public Schools, was selected Thursday to be the district's next superintendent.
“We believe Ron Wagner has the qualifications and skills needed to lead the Albert Lea Public Schools. We feel he will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to moving the district forward,” said Neal Skaar, Board Chair. “We look forward to working with him.”
The school announced that Bryan Boysen, Superintendent/Elementary Principal of the Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, was the other finalist.