Albert Lea police ask for help in stabbing investigation

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Police are asking for help from any home or business that may have captured video related to Monday’s multiple stabbings.

The Albert Lea Police Department says if you recorded any video between 8 am and 9 am Monday along the 200 block of Main Street E, the 100 and 200 blocks of Elizabeth Avenue, and east of City Hall on Clark Street E., please contact Detective Vanthavong at 507-377-5129 or Detective Miller at 507-377-5214.

Ck Kyle Kasio was arrested after three men were stabbed on Monday. He’s facing charges of first- and second-degree assault and remains in the Freeborn County Jail.

26-year-old in custody after triple stabbing Monday in Albert Lea Kyle Kasio, 26, has been arrested for the stabbings. A list of charges was not immediately available