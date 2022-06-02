Albert Lea Mayor looks back on career

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Several elected office spots in Albert Lea are up for grabs this fall, including the Mayor's.
In March, Mayor Vern Rasmussen, Jr. announced he would not seek re-election this fall. Prior to being first elected Mayor, he served as the First Ward Councilor for six years.
Looking back on his time as Mayor, Rasmussen cites the revitalization of Downtown Albert Lea and attraction of new employers as his notable accomplishments. For those running for Mayor, he has some words of advice to share.
"It's important to hear the people's comments. It's not always that you have an opinion right away. You might feel strongly about something, and it's maybe an initiative you want to get done for the community, but make sure you're listening to everybody because that's what they want you to do."
Third ward councilor Jason Howland has worked with Rasmussen since he was first elected to council six years ago.
"When I came in, I was a rookie when it came to public office. I never held public office before. Vern took me under his wing, and I appreciate all the advice he gave me, not only for campaigning, but in serving for the community. I really appreciate it."
Tuesday was the official filing date deadline for not only the Mayor's seat, but for Councilor positions in Wards 1, 2, 4 and 6. Current First Ward Councilor Rich Murray and resident Ryon McCamish have submitted their bids for the seat.
Rasmussen's term officially ends on December 31.