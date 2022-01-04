Albert Lea man facing felony charges following shooting in rural Freeborn Co.

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - An Albert Lea man is facing two felony charges after he allegedly fired rounds from an AK-47 following a dispute.
Authorities said it happened Sunday night when a deputy was dispatched to a rural address on 785th Ave.
A witness on the scene said two men were arguing and fighting before Darrell Hondl fired the gun multiple times as the victim took off running.
A shell casing was found a few feet from a tree where the victim was standing, court documents state.
Hondl is facing felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and a weapons charge.