Albert Lea man arrested for murder in death of a 2-year-old, held on $1M bail

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A 24-year-old Austin man is facing a homicide charge for the death of a two-year-old.
Police were called at 11:43 a.m. on Thursday to 504 James Ave., Apt. 104, after a report that Ahziyas Bellemy Solo-Dampha, 2, fell down the steps and was unresponsive.
The child’s mother informed officers that she had just gotten home from work and her boyfriend, Austin Navarro, 24, was home with the child and an infant.
"The child's mother had left the child in Navarro's care along with their infant when she went to work on the morning of July 6, 2023. She received text messages from Navarro that same morning regarding injuries sustained by the child in a fall down the stairs. The mother left work early after seeing pictures of the child's injuries and found the door to her residence wedged shut with a knife and the defendant in a locked bedroom with the infant in his arms and the two-year-old unresponsive on the bed," the Freeborn County Attorney said. "An autopsy revealed multiple bruises, abrasions, broken ribs, and internal bleeding resulting from a lacerated liver and pancreas and concluded that the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was homicide."
After the mother called 911, police pursued Navarra, conducted a traffic stop and arrested him for driving after revocation and child endangerment. He is being held on $1M bond.
Authorities are seeking a second-degree murder charge.