Albert Lea man, 66, dead after Fountain Lake drowning

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A 66-year-old Albert Lea man has died after drowning on Fountain Lake.
The sheriff’s office said it happened at 10:55 a.m. when the reported drowning happened near the Edgewater boat landing
The DNR was on the scene and pointed to an area around 20 feet east of the dock at the landing. The water is about 8.5 feet deep at that location.
Utilizing side imaging technology, the sheriff’s office was able to locate Matthew Jay Anderson, 66, after an hour-long search.
One member of the Albert Lea Fire Department was injured during the search when he was stuck with a hook from one of the bottom drags.