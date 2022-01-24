Albert Lea HS counselor, coach fired after criminal sexual conduct charges

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A counselor and basketball coach at Albert Lea High School has been fired amid charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Richard Polley, the head girls’ basketball coach, was arrested earlier this month, and on Monday he was terminated during a school board meeting.
“The inappropriate behaviors of Mr. Polley impacted many in our school community. Students, staff, and athletes have been affected by his actions, some severely. We encourage those in need to work with our high school administration so that we can provide resources to support them,” superintendent Dr. Mike Funk said in a statement.
Court documents state that Polley, 32, started a relationship with a teenage student that began with them speaking at school and then to them communicating with Snapchat. Investigators say the victim eventually went to Polley’s home and had sex with him.