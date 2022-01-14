Albert Lea counselor, head girls' basketball coach arrested for criminal sexual conduct

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A counselor and the head girls’ basketball coach at Albert Lea High School is accused of having sex with a student.
Richard John Polley, 32 of Albert Lea, has been arrested for third-degree criminal sexual conduct and is being held in the Freeborn County Jail on $200,000 bond.
Court documents state that Polley started a relationship with a teenage student that began with them speaking at school and then to them communicating with Snapchat. Investigators say the victim eventually went to Polley’s home and had sex with him.
Albert Lea Schools issued the following statement on the matter:
“R.J. Polley, counselor at Albert Lea High School and head girls’ varsity basketball coach, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Coaching duties have been assumed by an assistant until further notice.”