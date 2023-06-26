Albert Lea City Council votes to sell downtown property

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on a number of resolutions at Monday's meeting - including one that could change the face of downtown.
The council is looking to move forward with the sale of four properties to the Albert Lea Real Estate Fund LP for $300,000.
The hope is the potential new owners will help revitalize the downtown landscape.
The properties are all on the 300 block of South Broadway avenue. Two of the properties still have usable buildings on site, while the other two have had their buildings torn down.
Future plans for the sites vary from apartments to restaurants to office space. The investment group is asking the city for grants and financial assistance to renovate the properties, though the amount has not been finalized.
"We're going to work on those finer details because a lot of it comes down to the gap," said city manager Ian Rigg. "There's a certain level of they need to hit a certain point and if there's not enough financing, that big is traditionally made up of differences with grants and incentives."
Rigg also says this new investment group has some familiar faces who've invested in the city before. He believes they will keep their promise of improving the area.
UPDATE: The Albert Lea City Council voted to approve the sale of the four properties.