Albert Lea City Council moves forward with proposed $60M wastewater plant

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Albert Lea City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Monday that will send its newly proposed wastewater treatment facility plans to the state of Minnesota.
The proposed project was one of several stops lawmakers checked out during its bonding tour in late 2021.
The new facility is expected to cost upwards of $60 million dollars and could see some state help.
State Sen. Gene Dornick, who was among lawmakers during the bonding tour, has proposed at least half, $30 million, to be covered in this years' upcoming bonding package.
Albert Lea's City Manager Ian Rigg said the city wanted to create a new facility for two reasons: to upgrade existing infrastructure and to meet state phosphorus outflow requirements.
"It is about six per liter and we have to get it down to less than one, so that is where the 85% reduction comes into," Rigg said.
Rigg said new upgrades will also swap out the way the plant processes waste water.
"Basically from the input we got is that we are going to be looking at a lime infused pasteurization process instead of our current anaerobic system," Rigg said.
Rigg said the switch alone could save the city more than $12 million.
The city estimates that water rates will increase to $60 to $80 dollars per month per user.
The project is expected to take at least four to five years to complete.