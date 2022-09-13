Albert Lea begins demolishing two downtown buildings to protect public safety

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea is proceeding with the demolition of two downtown buildings to protect public safety.
City officials said demolition is underway of the vacant buildings at 324 and 332 Broadway Ave. after the Albert Lea City Council authorized emergency spending Monday night of up to $250,000 for their removal.
"Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area while crews haul demolition material from the site. The sidewalk and parking spaces on the 300 block of S. Broadway Avenue are blocked for use," the city said.