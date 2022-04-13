 Skip to main content
Adams' American Legion hosting a soup lunch for the people of Taopi

  Updated
TAOPI, Minn.-The American Legion in Adams is hosting a soup lunch for the people of Taopi on Thursday.

The town of Taopi is roughly four miles away from Adams and was ravaged by Tuesday nights' EF-2 tornado. 

Adams Ambulance Assistant Director Lesley Heimer said she arrived in Taopi shortly after Tuesdays' tornado to a grim scene of downed power lines, massive debris scattered throughout the roadway and injuries among residents. 

Heimer, who is an American Legion member, has since been working with a fellow member, Nancy Lewison, on relief efforts. 

Lewison said she took to Facebook Wednesday morning, asking for donations for the people of Taopi. 

Lewison also set up a soup lunch for residents, which is set to take place on Thursday in Taopi. 

Responses from Lewison's post exploded into an outpouring of community members looking for ways to help. 

Lewison said the Hormel Institute also contacted her, asking for ways to donate to the small town. 

Regarding the reasoning for the immense response, Lewison said it boils down to two words. 

"Minnesota nice, it comes to mind. It is devastating down there and they need our help and we need to do it. They are our friends, our neighbors and we need to do it for them," Lewison said. 

If you want more information about how you can donate, click here.

