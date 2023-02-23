Accomplice in 2021 Austin murder is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – The accomplice in an Austin killing has now been sentenced.

Keith Lavandas Forrest, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of David Harris on June 5, 2021. Law enforcement says Forest drove Miguel Nunez Jr. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to a home in the 100 block of 12th Street NE to buy some marijuana. Court documents state the drug deal turned into a drug robbery where Nunez shot and killed Harris.

Court docs: Austin homicide was result of a drug deal gone bad AUSTIN, Minn. - A weekend homicide in Austin was the result of a drug deal gone bad, court d…

Forrest was accused of driving off with Nunez after the shooting and taking him to Sioux Falls.

Forrest was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison, with credit for 562 days already served.

Nunez previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, with credit for 477 days already served.