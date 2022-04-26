 Skip to main content
Aaron Farris, 19, named Minnesota GOP Chairman in Congressional District 1

  • Updated
Aaron Farris

Aaron Farris (second from left) has been named Minnesota GOP Chairman in Congressional District 1. Photo courtesy Freeborn County GOP. 

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A 19-year-old has been elected as the Minnesota GOP Chairman in Congressional District 1.

Aaron Farris, who served as Deputy Chair from 2021-2222 and as a secretary before that, earned the Chairman title by a margin of 82 to 18 percent.

Tim Hamp was named the Deputy Chairman.