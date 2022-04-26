Aaron Farris, 19, named Minnesota GOP Chairman in Congressional District 1

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A 19-year-old has been elected as the Minnesota GOP Chairman in Congressional District 1.
Aaron Farris, who served as Deputy Chair from 2021-2222 and as a secretary before that, earned the Chairman title by a margin of 82 to 18 percent.
Tim Hamp was named the Deputy Chairman.
I'm very grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chair of the @CD1MNGOP after being elected yesterday with 82% of the vote! Thank you to everyone that supported me in my campaign for Chair, and now let's go win some elections! #MN01 pic.twitter.com/egmnYK6f8H— Aaron Farris (@AaronFarrisMN) April 25, 2022