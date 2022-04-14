A Taopi man may have lost part of his home to tornado, but not his hope: 'The 58 of us, we will rebuild'

TAOPI, Minn. - An EF2 tornado nearly leveled the Mower County community of Taopi. A town so small, less than 60 people live there.
Driving into Taopi Wednesday morning was dark, windy, and everything in sight looked like a bite was taken out of it.
Brady Voigt said Taopi hasn't seen a storm like this in more than 30 years, and this was the first for him.
"It came fast, like they always say," said Voigt. "The entire house was shaking and by the time I found one of my dogs to try and get into an interior room, the windows were already out. I got shingles and mud and glass on my back. And then we were able to get into the interior bathroom and by the time we got there it was over."
Voigt was going around town as soon as the storm hit looking for his four horses - which were all found safe a mile from the town.
"Our garage has been leveled and the back-end of our house was taken off," he said.
Roofs were blown off buildings, power lines were falling into trees, and cars were overturned.
And despite the devastation, there's no doubt anyone in the community will be going through this wreckage alone.
"We're a very tight-knit community. We were calling each other right after to make sure everybody was okay. The 58 of us, we will rebuild," said Voigt.