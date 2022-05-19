8-year-old Charlie Penkava donates to The Raptor Center

AUSTIN, Minn. - Eight-year-old Charlie Penkava donated $300 dollars to The Raptor Center on Thursday after raising funds to help support wildlife animals.
Penkava, who is a fan of owls, said she came up with the idea after visiting the Hormel Nature Center.
In the raptor area, Penkava noticed her favorite owl was in need of some supplies.
Penkava said she then came up with the idea to raise money for the wild birds.
It took a week for Penkava to garner $300 dollars, which will go to The Raptor Center.
"My family, I asked them if they wanted to and I got $150 dollar the first day and the next day I think I got $140 dollars," Penkava said.
The Raptor Center's Executive Director Dr. Victoria Hall said Penkava's donation will towards helping animals that are injured or sick with diseases like the bird flu.
"We see about a 1,000 injured animals a year and this year with Avian Influenza, we are seeing dramatically more birds over the last month. So, even more birds that need help. So, every one of those dollars will towards medical treatment and food and housing of these guys as they go on their journey to recovery," Hall said.
Penkava received a raptor t shirt for her donation and said she plans on hosting another fundraiser very soon.