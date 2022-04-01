69th Annual Mower County Dairy Banquet is this weekend

AUSTIN, Minn.- This Saturday, all current and former dairy farmers, AG businesses and dairy supporters are invited to the 69th Annual Mower County Dairy Banquet.
It's being hosted by Mower County dairy royalty and new royalty will be crowned at the event.
Organizers say this is an opportunity to support Mower County's dairy industry.
The event will begin with a silent auction at 11:30 a.m. which will be followed by a noon luncheon.
It's being held at Lansing Corner's Bar and Grill in Austin.
Tickets are $15 dollars and must be purchased from a Mower County ADA board member.
Below are their names and numbers if you are interested in attending this event.
Eugene Anderson (507) 440-8650
Tanya Miller (507) 440-5445
Julia Mullenbach (507) 438-7739
McKinzie Neitzke (507) 440-2009
Chris Sukalski (507) 251-0871