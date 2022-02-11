$60M upgrade proposed for Albert Lea wastewater treatment plant

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A $60.2 million plan to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment plant will be discussed at Monday’s city council meeting in Albert Lea.
City officials say the 42-year-old plant has to meet new state limits on phosphorus pollution in the Shell Rock River. The state recently issued a new permit for the plant that requires an 85-percent reduction in phosphorus, a nutrient that grows algae, which can hinder recreation and hurt aquatic life like fish.
“This is the least expensive option for upgrading our plant. The state is requiring us to greatly reduce the phosphorus in the treated wastewater that we discharge to the river, reductions that will be extremely expensive,” said City Manager Ian Rigg.
The upgrade would also replace failing equipment and add new treatment services for industries that now take food waste elsewhere for processing.
“We are working to protect jobs as well as protect the environment. Our 10 biggest users of the wastewater treatment plant employ more than 1,600 people and pay about $85 million a year in local wages. They serve the local and national economies, shipping products to all 50 states,” Rigg said.
Albert Lea is looking to get $30 million from the Minnesota Legislature for the project.
“Because the state is requiring this new limit on phosphorus, we are asking the state to help pay for it,” says Rigg.
State Representative. Peggy Bennett and State Senator Gene Dornink both say they support state funding for the project. Dornink recently introduced a bill (Senate File 2651) that would allocate $30 million toward the project.
Albert Lea says the upgrade will provide opportunities to accept waste from local industries that now haul it to other communities for processing, saving them money on fuel and other costs. The upgraded plant would also use less energy and add a solar array to offset the energy used.
Construction is expected to take about 3 years once funding is obtained.
The Albert Lea City Council meeting will start at 7 pm Monday at City Center.