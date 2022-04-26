40-unit apartment complex targeting low income families could be in Austin's future

AUSTIN, Minn. - A new affordable housing project in Austin is closer to becoming a reality.
The Austin city council tentatively approved earlier this month.
Three Rivers Community Action is proposing to develop a 40-unit building with underground parking and green space in downtown Austin.
The project is targeting low to moderate income families.
4 units will be set aside for those experiencing homelessness, and 5 will be set aside for those with disabilities.
The $16 million project will provide workforce housing with rent starting at $670 for one bedroom, to $1,100 dollars for a four bedroom.
Council member Michael Postma says Austin has seen a high demand for affordable housing for quite some time.
“Austin has a lot of demand for housing across the spectrum. So as a city we're really trying to encourage that growth but to do it in a really smart way,” explains Postma.
Funds for the project will be distributed by a grant the city is perusing.
Postma says receiving funding for this kind of project is a competitive process.
“These are very tough projects to get the grants approved for. But showing the public-private partnership we're seeing with some of our non-profits, I'm really hopeful that this will get awarded,” he says.
Three Rivers Community Action partners with the city of Austin, Mower County, Austin Housing Redevelopment Authority, and The Hormel Foundation.
The council is set to give its final approval on the project May 2nd.
Three Rivers Community Action plans to submit a proposal by early July - and grants will be awarded in December.
If funding is secured, construction would start in the summer of 2023 and leasing would begin in summer of 2024.