4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Multiple pets died during a house fire Monday night in Albert Lea.
The fire happened at 6 p.m. at 203 Giles Place and the occupants of the home were able to escape. Two dogs and two cats died as a result of the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage.
“Preliminary findings by Albert Lea Fire Rescue point to batteries charging in the kitchen area as the cause of the fire. The batteries failed during charging and started on fire. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office will assist with the investigation. Damages are estimated at $50,000,” officials said.