4 finalists announced for Freeborn Co. Administrator position

Four finalists have been announced for the Freeborn County Administrator. Interviews will be held in the middle of November.
You can see the finalists below:
Michael Harvey: has twelve and a half years of county government experience, in Benton, Dakota and St Louis Counties. His focus has been Land Services and Assessing, hiring, managing, mentoring, and training staff. Michael holds a BS in Finance /Economics. Currently Michael is taking a career break in 2022 to invest time in his family and travel and make great memories. He is now ready to return to full time work.
Susan Miller: has over twenty-nine years' experience in city and county government, serving the city of Albert Lea and Freeborn County as city and county engineer. She has a BS in Civil Engineering and is a Registered Professional Engineer. Susan is currently working with the SRF Consulting Group, Inc leading their Transportation and Environmental Planning team.
Candace Pesch: has seven years' experience in county government and four years within the federal government. She holds a BS in Organizational Leadership and an Associate's Degree in Letters, Arts and Sciences. Candace is currently the Director of Personnel and Human Resources for Freeborn County, MN
Pat Oman: has twenty years' experience in city and county government, as a City and County Administrator as well as Economic Development Director. He also spent eight years in the private sector in a management role. He holds a BS in Biology and a BA in History, a Master of Business Administration, and a Master of Manufacturing Systems. Pat is currently County Administrator for Becker County, MN