3 kids injured, adult with life-threatening injuries in rollover crash on I-35 in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Three kids were hospitalized and a 60-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday night following a rollover crash on I-35.
The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just before 8 p.m. at milemarker 20 when a 2006 Buick Rendevous driven by Ella Gangodo, 38, of Austin, crashed.
There were six passengers in the vehicle, and three kids, ages 2, 6 and 12, were taken to the hospital.
Evelyne Sylvie Reine Chablis, 60, of Albert Lea, suffered life-threatening injuries.