26-year-old in custody after triple stabbing Monday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed Monday morning in Albert Lea.
CK Kyle Kasio, 26, has been arrested for the stabbings. A list of charges was not immediately available
The Albert Lea Police Department says three adult males were stabbed at an apartment complex in the 200 block of E. Main Street. An emergency call came in around 8:43 am and police and Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded. Residents at the scene directed officers to find two men suffered from knife wounds. The Mean were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea by ambulance. Officers secured and searched the apartment complex.
The Police Department says the investigation led to the discovery of a second crimes scene in the 100 block of William Street. W. in Albert Lea and an additional male stabbing victim. That man was also taken to the hospital. Investigators say all three victims are related and the adult male suspected of the stabbings is known to the victims.
About 18 apartment tenants were transported in collaboration with Albert Lea Bus Service to a temporary shelter for care. Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center responded to the shelter for support. Freeborn County Emergency Management is providing support services for those displaced from their homes while the crime scene is maintained.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this incident.
Police have not identified the suspect in custody.