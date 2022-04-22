166 pounds of marijuana found during Freeborn County traffic stop

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A New Brighton man is facing first-degree drug charges after a traffic stop resulted in law enforcement finding 166 pounds of marijuana.
Tenzin Minlek, 42, was arrested after a traffic stop on I-35 at milemarker 13 this week.
“Both males had bloodshot eyes consistent with possible recent cannabis use. Trooper Otterson also observed air fresheners in the driver and passenger side vents, which are commonly used to mask the odor of drugs. There were also open chili pepper packs in plain view on the passenger side floor. Trooper Otterson noted that they appeared to be purposely placed there to evade K9 detection,” court documents state.
After a K-9 alerted, 166 1-pound packages of marijuana were found.
“The vehicle was searched and the entire rear of the pickup under the topper was full of vacuum-sealed packages of suspected marijuana,” documents state. “The glove box contained multiple cigar packages with a rolled marijuana joint and raw buds of field positive marijuana. Defendant admitted the marijuana was his and said the passenger of the vehicle had nothing to do with it. Defendant said there were 175 pounds of marijuana that he paid $130,000 for.”