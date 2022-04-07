$15M worth of enhancements coming to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Mayo Clinic Health System announced its investing $15 million to enhance and modernize its Albert Lea facility.
The project has been planned for over a year and it will be split into three phases. It will improve its behavioral health, day surgery, and emergency departments.
Phase one will move the behavioral health department into a vacant space that is bigger. Phase two will add more surgical rooms to the day surgery department.
Phase three will add five more beds in its emergency department, increase security features, and add more workspace.
"It is important to make sure that the patients journey through the healthcare system is not just the right care deliver but also in a way that is comforting to them," says Dr. Sumit Bhagra.
Construction on phase one of the project will begin in the fall. Mayo Clinic Health System says it should take nearly two years to finish the upgrades.