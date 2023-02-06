100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040 raises concerns in Minnesota

The Minnesota Senate has given the ‘OK’ for the 100 percent by 2040 bill, which aims to have carbon-free electricity, or “clean energy” by the year 2040.The Senate approved the bill last week to for utility companies to toss out usage of coal and natural gases.
Those in favor of the bill said it may have a positive impact on climate change, while those opposing say clean energy would bring unwanted expenses and is unreliable.
President of Freeborn Mower and Electric Cooperative, Jim Krueger says one of his concerns is how effective current technology will be to meet the 2040 goal.
He says, “We still carry concerns about affordability and reliability in the long run.Eliminating reliable based hold plants without technology in place to replace them is going to be difficult.In order to achieve one-hundred percent by 2040, we're gonna have to rely on technologies that currently aren't commercially available or viable–maybe not even invented yet.”
Kreuger says he predicts advancements in battery technology and some usage of fossil fuels to accomplish the clean energy goal.
He says another concern is the appeal process to the Public Utility Commission if affordability and reliability cannot be met.
“That's new to Co-ops too. We're not regulated by the Public Utility Commision, we're regulated by our locally elected board of directors. So that'll be a new process for us. Obviously, we have concern about how that might work with our current governance structure."
Freeborn Mowers say they do not take a stand against the bill, but are hoping for reforms to improve it.