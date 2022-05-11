100,000 images of child porn sends Freeborn County man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with more than 100,000 computer images of child porn is sending a Freeborn County man to prison.
James Alan Rambo, 39 of Alden, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of eight years and four months behind bars, to be followed by 15 years of conditional release. He will get credit for 211 days already served. Rambo pleaded guilty in April to seven counts of possession of pornographic work featuring a minor under 13. Four additional counts of the same crime were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Rambo was arrested in October 2021. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says it got a tip in January 2021 about child porn connected to someone in Alden. That led to a search of Rambo’s home in June 2021 where investigators say they found child pornography on computer drives belonging to Rambo.
Court documents state the images on the drives included victims under three years old.
A warrant was issued for Rambo in September 2021.